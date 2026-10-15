Juventus player ratings vs Celta Vigo: Randal Kolo Muani nets dramatic late winner to complete Italian comeback

Guglielmo Vicario - 6/10

Vicario was largely a spectator for much of the evening as Juventus dominated the ball, but he could do little to prevent Hugo Alvarez's opener in the 18th minute. He made one official save during the match and distributed the ball well under pressure, ensuring the Bianconeri could build from the back effectively.

Federico Gatti - 6/10

Occupying the right side of the back three, Gatti was aggressive in his duels but occasionally struggled with the movement of Swedberg. He was substituted in the 70th minute as Spalletti looked for more recovery speed in the final stages of the match.

Lloyd Kelly - 5/10

Kelly had a difficult evening at the heart of the defence. He was booked in the 54th minute for a tactical foul and generally looked uncomfortable dealing with Celta's quick interplay through the central channel. He was replaced by Bremer in the 70th minute after a testing hour.

Pierre Kalulu - 7/10

The most composed of the starting central defenders, Kalulu used his pace to sweep up behind Gatti and Kelly. He remained on the pitch for the full 90 minutes, providing the structural stability required as Juventus pushed higher up the pitch in search of the winner.