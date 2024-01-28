'Inter are Scudetto favourites' - Juventus boss Max Allegri starts mind games as USMNT stars Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah prepare for blockbuster Derby d'Italia

Aditya Gokhale
Allegri JuventusGetty Images
Massimiliano AllegriInter vs JuventusInterJuventusSerie A

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has started playing mind games with Inter Milan as he calls them 'Scudetto favourites'.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Inter Milan touted as favourites by Allegri
  • Two teams tied in a title battle
  • Set to play next week in Derby d'Italia

Editors' Picks