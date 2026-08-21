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Alvino Hanafi

Juventus transfer news: Mattia Perin's potential move to Palermo hits complications as club eyes Musso and Audero

Transfers
Juventus
M. Perin
E. Audero
Palermo
J. Musso
Serie A
Serie B

Mattia Perin's potential move from Juventus to Palermo has hit complications as the Bianconeri assess their goalkeeping department. Should the experienced Italian goalkeeper eventually depart, Juventus have already identified potential replacements behind the scenes.

  • Facing transfer complications

    According to tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are currently navigating a delicate situation regarding their goalkeeping department ahead of the new campaign. While Palermo maintain an active interest in securing Perin, the potential transfer has hit notable complications in recent days.

    The Bianconeri hierarchy are carefully weighing up their options before sanctioning any departure. Discussions remain ongoing as both clubs attempt to find a workable solution.

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    Evaluating potential replacements

    Should Perin successfully complete a move away from Turin, Juventus have already lined up potential successors to fill the backup role. Current shortlist priorities indicate that Juan Musso (Argentina) is viewed as the leading candidate over Emil Audero (Indonesia) to step into the squad.

    Planning for every possible scenario ensures the club will not be caught short should a breakthrough be reached with Palermo. The management team remains fully prepared to act swiftly if the situation changes.

  • Assessing the wider squad outlook

    Alongside the ongoing discussions surrounding Perin, Juventus are also monitoring the future of Michele Di Gregorio. Despite remaining on the market as a potential departure, concrete approaches for Di Gregorio have yet to materialise.

    These simultaneous squad considerations highlight the complex nature of the club's summer transfer strategy. Balancing the goalkeeping department is a key priority for the technical staff before the window closes.

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    Preparing for next steps

    Attention now turns to how negotiations between Juventus and Palermo will progress in the coming days. Both parties will need to resolve the current stumbling blocks if the transfer is to get back on track.

    In the meantime, the Bianconeri coaching staff continue their preparations for upcoming fixtures with the current squad fully intact. Further updates are expected as talks develop regarding Perin's future.

Serie A
Frosinone crest
Frosinone
FRC
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
Serie B
Palermo crest
Palermo
PAL
Juve Stabia crest
Juve Stabia
JUV