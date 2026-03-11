Goal.com
cm grafica lewandowski barcellona 2025 26Calciomercato
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Juventus makes a move for Lewandowski: slim chances of him staying at Barcelona

A survey with the player's entourage to understand his chances of joining Juventus: a difficult path

Milan is not the only club vying for Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker is in a difficult contractual situation with Barcelona and at the end of the season he will have to make a very important decision about his future, with the possibility of a free transfer still incredibly likely. Yes, but where to?

According to reports by Matteo Moretto and Fabrizio Romano, Juventus has also joined the list of suitors in recent days, wanting to try to give Luciano Spalletti a reliable striker for his attack in the summer.

  • THE CONTRACT WITH BARCELONA

    It should be noted that Lewandowski's contract with Barcelona expires on 30 June 2026, but the current agreement also includes a clause for automatic and unilateral renewal until 30 June 2027. There is a gentlemen's agreement between the parties that gives the Polish player the option to reject any Catalan offer, which, however, is currently the most unlikely scenario. 

  • Barcelona does not renew, he waits

    "I will decide my future soon," Lewandowski said in November, but to date, that decision has not yet been made. The former Bayern and Borussia Dortmund striker wants to stay focused on the pitch and win as many trophies as possible, including the Champions League, which would be his second and would crown an incredible career. The 37-year-old, born in 1988, has not yet decided what to do, but the Catalan club has made its choice and, barring any surprises, will not take advantage of the renewal clause and will let him leave on a free transfer.

  • JUVENTUS ATTEMPT

    As has been said for some time, Milan has been considering the Polish centre forward, but in recent weeks, according to Moretto and Romano, Juventus has also made an attempt. The Bianconeri club's goal is to renew Dusan Vlahovic, sell Openda and David, and pair the Serbian with another reliable number 9. Hence the inquiry with Lewandowski's entourage.

  • LIFESTYLE CHOICE, KEEP AN EYE ON THE MLS

    At present, the situation is rather complicated, partly because Lewandowski has not yet decided what to do and does not want to rush into any decisions, and partly because he needs to figure out how and where to end his career. Not so much in financial terms, but rather as a lifestyle choice. In this regard, there have been numerous contacts with clubs in the MLS, the US league, which could guarantee both a top salary and, potentially, a move to a city that is important for his family's future.

  • TREZEGUET'S ADVICE

    And Lewandowski's potential move to Juventus was discussed this morning, probably not by chance, by the great former player David Trezeguet. The Frenchman criticised Vlahovic in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport (HERE IS THE FULL INTERVIEW), suggesting the purchase of the Polish player: "I would have expected more from Vlahovic too. He got injured this year, but he's in his fifth season in Turin and even now it's not clear whether he's really a number nine for Juve. I would take Lewandowski on a free transfer, even at 37: he's in a different league, one of the last true number nines along with Haaland. If there was a chance, I would carry him to Turin myself."

