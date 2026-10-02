'Yildiz is a champion' - Juventus CEO Giovanni Carnevali backs injured No.10 to reach Alessandro Del Piero levels

Asked directly whether the teenage prodigy could truly follow in the footsteps of the Italian World Cup winner, Carnevali praised his commitment while demanding greater decisiveness in the final third: "Yildiz is a champion. He still needs to mature to reach Del Piero's level, and he has every chance of doing so.

"He's a generous player; he's understood that forwards now need to sacrifice for the team. But, of course, big numbers in terms of goals and assists are also needed, and he has the potential to make a difference."