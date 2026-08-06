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Man Utd forward Joshua Zirkzee cleared for Serie A return as Juventus plan loan swoop
Juventus accelerate Joshua Zirkzee loan pursuit
Juventus are making increasingly concrete moves to sign Zirkzee during the summer transfer window. The Italian giants have received the crucial green light from the Red Devils to evaluate a loan deal, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The 2001-born attacker has endured a subdued two-year spell in the Premier League. He has expressed deep nostalgia for Serie A and given his full availability to join the Bianconeri.
This potential arrival comes as Jonathan David's future in Turin becomes daily more uncertain. The Canadian striker's early withdrawal during a friendly against Chelsea in Hong Kong symbolically signalled an impending summer passing of the torch.
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Massara negotiates tight financial terms
Continassa sporting director Ricky Massara is actively driving the operation, working hard on the finer contract details. Massara's clear objective is to secure a straight loan without an obligation to buy, protecting the club's financial balance sheet. Juventus have limited remaining transfer firepower after committing a heavy investment to sign Randal Kolo Muani. The Italian club agreed a €38 million fee plus €12m in guaranteed add-ons with Paris Saint-Germain for the Frenchman.
Massara previously attempted to sign the former Bologna star during his tenure at Roma. He is now accelerating negotiations to seize an opportunity he considers unmissable for the Turin club.
Tactical versatility for Spalletti's frontline
While Zirkzee is not viewed as a pure central striker, his technical quality and international experience would significantly elevate Luciano Spalletti's attacking options. The Dutchman previously proved his ability to orchestrate plays at the highest level in Italian football.
His potential arrival hinges on resolving David's situation. The Canadian forward wants to remain in Turin to redeem a disappointing inaugural season where he scored just eight goals, aiming to replicate his prolific form from his Lille days. Although Juventus appreciate David's professionalism, the opportunity to grab Zirkzee on loan may push the former Lille man to consider an exit after just one year.
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Next steps in Turin attack shuffle
Negotiations between Juventus and United are set to intensify as Massara attempts to finalise the agreement. Resolving David's future remains the vital domino that must fall before the Bianconeri can officially wrap up the loan.
If talks with the Red Devils unexpectedly collapse late in the window, Juventus have maintained alternative contingencies to reinforce Spalletti's forward line. The club continue to monitor several strikers expected to depart Chelsea, including Nicolas Jackson, Emmanuel Emegha, and Liam Delap, as backup options before the market closes.
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