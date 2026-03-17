Juventus, fresh talks with Vlahovic over a contract extension: what’s needed for him to sign

Step by step, meeting by meeting. Juventus continues to pursue two crucial internal transfer negotiations concerning the contract renewals of two players who are as important as they are controversial, and who are, in their own right, closely linked: Luciano Spalletti and Dusan Vlahovic.

Whilst for the Tuscan manager we have reached the point where, in effect, only the signature is missing for the long-awaited extension, for the Serbian striker the situation, despite the general optimism, is still far from being finalised.