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Juventus: an offer for Kessie emerges – the salary figures and Al-Ahli’s counter-offer

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The former Milan midfielder remains one of the targets for the summer

Juventus have not lost sight of Franck Kessie and continue to monitor a potential move that could gain momentum over the coming weeks. This is provided that the Ivorian midfielder, formerly of Atalanta and Milan, reaffirms his desire to bring his spell with Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia to an end at the end of this season and, above all, agrees to a substantial reduction in his current salary. It is also crucial that the Bianconeri qualify for the next Champions League to boost their appeal (given that Kessie is also wanted by other clubs, including in Italy) and increase their financial resources.


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  • THE FIGURES

    According to Tuttosport, during repeated discussions between Juventus management and the player’s agent, George Atangana, it has emerged that the club is willing to offer a two-year contract worth €5 million net per season to the 25-year-old, who is unwilling to accept anything less than that figure. In recent months, Fiorentina had also made a move to try and bring the player back to Serie A, whilst Inter remain in the background, a club that has never made a secret of its strong interest in Kessie in the past.

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  • THE AL-AHLI LINE

    As for Al-Ahli – the club with whom the former Milan player won an Arabian Super Cup and an AFC Champions League title, and for whom he has made 110 appearances and scored 23 goals to date – there is a strong desire to try and persuade Franck Kessie to stay beyond this season. According to Tuttosport, the Saudi club’s management would be willing to match his current €14 million-a-year salary, but after three years away from Europe, the Ivorian midfielder has reportedly decided to return to a more competitive environment, with Italy at the forefront of his mind.



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