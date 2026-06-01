Juventus, AC Milan & Roma join Napoli in Alejandro Garnacho pursuit after underwhelming debut season at Chelsea

Having arrived in London with a significant weight of expectation, the Madrid-born winger has struggled to adapt to life under the bright lights of Stamford Bridge, leading the club's hierarchy to consider a swift exit strategy. Reports suggest that Chelsea put Alejandro Garnacho up for sale after a campaign that failed to live up to his high-profile price tag.

Garnacho moved to Chelsea last summer in a deal worth approximately €47 million, which included a 10% future sell-on clause for United. However, the return on investment has been minimal. The winger managed just eight goals across all competitions, with a solitary strike in the Premier League and one in the Champions League. It is not just the lack of goals that has frustrated the Blues' leadership, but a general inconsistency in performance that has seen him drop down the pecking order.