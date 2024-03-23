Jurgen Klopp Sven-Goran ErikssonGetty/GOAL
Soham Mukherjee

'Legend' - Touching moment Jurgen Klopp meets Sven-Goran Eriksson for first time as terminally-ill ex-England boss takes charge of Liverpool Legends

Juergen KloppLiverpoolPremier LeagueEngland

Jurgen Klopp embraced Sven-Goran Eriksson after meeting him for the first time, with the ex-England boss taking charge of Liverpool Legends.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Eriksson to fulfil dream of managing Liverpool
  • Met Klopp before heading to the Anfield dugout
  • Will manage Liverpool Legends against Ajax Legends

Editors' Picks