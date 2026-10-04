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Netherlands v Germany - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A2 MD1Getty Images Sport
Donny Afroni

Jurgen Klopp reveals why Serge Gnabry left Germany squad early ahead Greek clash

S. Gnabry
Germany
J. Klopp
UEFA Nations League A

Serge Gnabry has departed the Germany national team camp early to return to Bayern Munich, missing the final Nations League fixture of the current international break. Head coach Jurgen Klopp has now provided clarity on the situation, insisting the move is a precautionary measure rather than the result of a fresh injury blow for the winger.

  • Klopp clarifies Gnabry's physical condition

    Klopp has explained that the decision to send Serge Gnabry back to Bavaria was rooted in managing the player's workload following a significant injury lay-off. The Bayern star had featured in all three of Germany's matches during the window but was withdrawn at half-time during the recent victory over Serbia. Klopp noted that the 31-year-old began to feel the physical effects of his recent exertions, leading to a mutual agreement that he should focus on recovery.

    The manager provided a detailed update on the winger's status, noting: "Serge played in all of our games and featured as we had planned. After playing 45 minutes in our third game, he started to feel the strain. We then took him off at half-time because we didn’t want to rush things."

  • Germany Training Session And Press ConferenceGetty Images Sport

    Prioritizing long-term fitness over squad presence

    Klopp further emphasized that Gnabry's departure was not a necessity based on severe injury, but rather a logical step for his long-term fitness. Rather than keeping him with the team, management determined that a short break would be far more beneficial. Klopp explained that while Gnabry could have remained with the squad, granting him two or three days of rest before resuming regular training with Bayern was the most practical choice for his recovery.

    "He could have stayed with the squad but we thought that it would make sense to give him two or three days before he returns to training with Bayern again," Klopp added.

  • Gnabry's road to full fitness

    Despite the early exit, the international break has been productive for Gnabry as he seeks to rediscover his best form. The winger was handed the captain's armband for the first time during the 2-0 win against Serbia, an occasion he later described as a "wonderful experience." However, the player himself has been realistic about his current physical state, acknowledging that he is still building up his match sharpness after his time on the sidelines.

    "I'm not at 100 percent yet. This was now my fourth game. I played fewer minutes in the previous matches. But I have to get there through playing time. Every minute is important now," he remarked.

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  • Germany v Serbia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A2 MD3Getty Images Sport

    Looking ahead to the Bundesliga return

    For Bayern, the news that Gnabry’s exit is merely a precaution will come as a major relief. Vincent Kompany’s side has a busy schedule ahead, and having a fit Gnabry available for the Augsburg clash is vital for their domestic ambitions. The winger’s ability to manage his workload during this break suggests a maturing approach to his fitness, which has often been hampered by muscular problems in recent seasons.

UEFA Nations League A
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Greece
GRE
Germany crest
Germany
GER