Jurgen Klopp vs Pep Guardiola and the greatest Premier League managerial rivalries of all time - ranked

The Liverpool and Manchester City bosses could be meeting for the last time on Sunday, but how does their rivalry compare to other great clashes?

"The best rival I ever had in my life” is how Pep Guardiola has described Jurgen Klopp in the past but Sunday's top-of-the-table Premier League showdown between Liverpool and Manchester City could be the last time they ever meet on the sidelines.

Guardiola and Klopp's relentless competitiveness has enriched the Premier League and the competition will not be the same when the avuncular German walks into the sunset in May after nine eventful seasons at Anfield.

But how does the Liverpool and City coaches' rivalry compare to the other great managerial clashes that the Premier League has witnessed?