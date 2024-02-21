Jurgen Klopp Xabi Alonso splitGetty/GOAL
Ritabrata Banerjee

Jurgen Klopp OUT of running to become next Bayern boss as Liverpool manager's agent confirms post-Anfield exit plan - with Xabi Alonso now No.1 candidate to replace Thomas Tuchel

Bayern MunichJuergen KloppXabi AlonsoThomas TuchelLiverpoolBundesliga

Jurgen Klopp's agent has confirmed he will take a break from management after leaving Liverpool, meaning he won't be moving to Bayern Munich.

  • Klopp's agent rules out Bayern move
  • Won't manage any club or national team for at least a year
  • Alonso favourite to replace Tuchel in summer

