'I'll wait and see' – Jurgen Klopp breaks silence on Manchester City 115 charges & potential retrospective Premier League title wins

Klopp has finally offered his perspective on the long-standing financial allegations aimed at Manchester City. The Premier League giants are facing what has been described as the most significant crisis in top-flight history, as an independent commission reviews 115 alleged severe financial rule breaches spanning from 2009 to 2018.

Speaking ahead of Germany's clash against Serbia on Thursday, Klopp was asked about the case gripping English football. 'Of course I've heard about that, but I haven't given it much thought. I can only wait and see,' Klopp told reporters with a characteristic laugh, effectively distancing himself from the controversy.