Klopp has officially been appointed as the new head coach of the Germany national team, sparking widespread excitement across the footballing landscape. The legendary manager takes the reins as Die Mannschaft look to usher in a successful new era.

The 59-year-old's arrival is naturally generating plenty of discussion, particularly at Dortmund, where he established his global managerial reputation by winning back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012. Klopp is preparing to make his highly anticipated return to the touchline, and the prospect of playing under his guidance has left many German internationals incredibly motivated for the upcoming fixtures.