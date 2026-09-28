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'Football, that's how it is' - Jurgen Klopp tastes first Germany defeat as clinical Greece secure historic Nations League upset
Historic victory for Greece
Klopp experienced his first defeat as Germany head coach as his side fell to a 1-0 UEFA Nations League loss against Greece. The match at the WWK Arena in Augsburg was decided by a 74th-minute deflected strike from Dimitris Kourbelis. This result earned the visitors a historic first-ever victory over Germany.
Despite dominating possession through Joshua Kimmich and Felix Nmecha, the hosts failed to convert key opportunities. They found themselves frustrated by a resilient and well-organised Greek defence throughout the contest. The result leaves Germany facing a tricky scenario in Group A. Meanwhile, Greece take sole possession of top spot in the standings.
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Klopp laments lack of conviction
In his post-match interview with UEFA, Klopp admitted that accepting a goalless draw would have been far easier to digest. The former Liverpool manager acknowledged that Ivan Jovanovic's side executed their counter-attacking strategy effectively. He stressed that Germany must play with greater conviction in front of goal when they dictate the match flow.
"Football, that's how it is," Klopp said. "Drawing this game tonight, I could have easily taken it, but losing - that's harsh. I don't think we deserved that, but it happened anyway. Greece had a plan for the game tonight. We have to be more convinced about what we are doing."
Sweeping changes expected next match
Reflecting on the tactical battle, Klopp pointed out that the opposition successfully disrupted their rhythm. However, Klopp promised sweeping changes to his starting line-up. The 59-year-old manager emphasised the necessity of reassembling the group quickly, insisting that the coaching staff will analyse match footage to correct positional errors.
"We'll change the squad, change the team," Klopp added. "The good thing is that the other team doesn't necessarily know how we're going to play. We can take a lot out of this game, and we will do that - and we'll work on it."
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Turning attention to Munich clash
Germany will now depart Augsburg and turn their full attention to hosting Serbia. The crucial fixture will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Thursday evening.
Klopp's men must aim to secure three vital points to get their Nations League campaign back on track. The manager is also looking to secure his first competitive home victory since taking charge.
Elsewhere in the group, Greece return home to host the Netherlands. That match will kick off in Thessaloniki on the same night, with the group leaders hoping to build on their momentum.
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