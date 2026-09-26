Getty Images Sport
Jurgen Klopp can't resist a joke! Germany boss teases Barcelona star Karim Adeyemi before quickly showering him with praise
Klopp finds humor in Nations League miss
Klopp is well known for his charismatic personality, and that was on full display during a recent press conference as he discussed the current form of Karim Adeyemi. The Barcelona forward, who moved to Catalonia from Borussia Dortmund during the summer transfer window, found himself under the microscope following a significant missed opportunity in Germany's 1-1 draw against the Netherlands.
During the clash at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, Adeyemi fired over from close range after Nathaniel Brown’s pass, failing to secure what would have been a decisive two-goal lead for Die Mannschaft.
When journalists questioned the coach about the squandered chance, Klopp could not resist a light-hearted jab at his player. With a trademark laugh, the manager responded by saying: "I was just about to ask which miss?" It was a moment of levity that underscored the relaxed atmosphere Klopp is trying to build within the national team setup.
However, he was quick to defend the technical quality of the 24-year-old, noting that the error was an anomaly for a player of his caliber. "He would have put that away normally, even if the ball bounced and was played sharply," Klopp added, emphasizing that the forward usually possesses the clinical edge required at the highest level."
- Getty Images Sport
Mental resilience and the 'whole package'
Beyond the jokes, Klopp spoke seriously about the psychological hurdles that young players like Adeyemi must overcome when playing for elite clubs and the national side. He acknowledged that missing such prominent chances can weigh heavily on a footballer's mind, especially under the bright lights of the Nations League. "Dealing with that is the biggest challenge in a footballer's life, but we're working on it. He had many really good moments," Klopp explained.
The manager expressed his genuine fondness for the player’s character and skill set, telling the media: "He's a wonderful guy and a very pleasant person. I really like the whole package he offers. I know few people who can choose whether to take the ball with their left or right foot when they're running. And he has incredible speed. Karim offers so much. Can he play better? Yes! But he could have been much worse. Onwards and upwards!"
Managing expectations for Wirtz
Adeyemi is not the only high-profile star Klopp is currently managing with a careful touch, as the Germany boss also addressed the situation surrounding Florian Wirtz. The Liverpool playmaker was a late addition to the squad following an injury to Jamal Musiala, and Klopp was asked if he would immediately thrust Wirtz into the starting lineup for the upcoming fixture against Greece.
Klopp dismissed the idea of rushing the former Bayer Leverkusen man, stating: "That would be the worst thing we could do now" as he looked to protect the player's long-term fitness and form.
- Getty Images Sport
Looking ahead to the Greece encounter
As Germany prepares to face Greece in their next Nations League outing, Klopp is balancing the need for results with the necessity of integrating his star attackers effectively. The Germany coach concluded by reiterating his commitment to his players' confidence, stating: "We cannot do any more than integrate him into our team with enough training time and gradually give him confidence, a good feeling and ideally positive experiences."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting