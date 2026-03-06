Jun'ai Byfield: Tottenham's future captain breaking Champions League records - and could be the answer to their defensive problems

Tottenham haven't blooded a homegrown, blue-chip talent into their first team in around a decade. There is, however, hope for the future even in spite of the senior side's recent decline. The likes of Mikey Moore and Luca Williams-Barnett are giving both Spurs fans and club staff reason to be optimistic, while they have invested in starlets from elsewhere, including Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Luka Vuskovic.

The next teenager exciting those behind the scenes at Hotspur Way is defender Jun'ai Byfield, who became Tottenham's youngest-ever player to feature in the Champions League when he made his professional debut in January. He only turned 17 in December but has been fast-tracked into the senior squad, partly due to an injury crisis though on merit as well.

So, who is Byfield and why is the lilywhite half of north London pinning their hopes on him for the next couple of decades?