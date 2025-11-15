Germany 'can't handle being attacked!' - Julian Nagelsmann refuses to shout at his players as coach reveals half-time team talk after shaky display against Luxembourg

Nagelsmann was asked how, after such a shaky and goalless first-half, he knew what to say to bring out the best of his players in the second period.

Speaking to reporters, the Germany head coach said: "I asked myself the same question at the end of the first half, how I should dribble up there. In the end, I do get the feeling that the team can't handle it when you go at it really hard. Honestly, we all want to be successful together. I've already engaged the players and simply demonstrated some things again, staying focused on the content. I also announced beforehand that I wouldn't raise my voice. We implemented the game better in the second half, focusing on winning through our tactics."

Nagelsmann added: "Luxembourg caused us a lot of problems, especially in the first 30 minutes. It was more difficult than you sometimes hope for. We're under pressure in the group. In the end, we have to win the games. First and foremost, we need to win games; that's crucial because it builds self-belief. We simply have to win the game on Monday, and then we can discuss everything else."

