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Argentina v Bolivia - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Alvino Hanafi

Life in the post-Messi era! Alvarez and Lautaro combine as Scaloni unlocks double strike threat

Argentina
L. Martinez
J. Alvarez
Argentina vs Bolivia
Bolivia
Friendlies
Argentina vs Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
L. Scaloni

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni deployed an unusual attacking tandem of Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez in Wednesday's 4-0 win over Bolivia. The strike duo demonstrated fluid movement as Argentina navigate the post-Messi era, with Martinez opening the scoring in Cordoba.

  • Scaloni fields rare Alvarez and Lautaro partnership in post-Messi era

    Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni opted for a dual-striker setup in Wednesday's 4-0 international friendly win over Bolivia, deploying Julian Alvarez alongside Lautaro Martinez. The fixture at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium marked the eleventh time the pair have started together in the post-Messi era, with all appearances occurring in matches without Lionel Messi.

    Martinez positioned himself closer to the penalty box, while Alvarez dropped deeper to link play and provide passing options.

    The coordinated tactical movement bore fruit in the 18th minute when Martinez fired a right-footed shot past Guillermo Viscarra to break the deadlock.

  • Argentina v Bolivia - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Statistical impact highlights complementary forward roles

    Martinez celebrated his opening goal with Alvarez, marking his 18th international strike for Argentina. The finish placed the Inter Milan striker third on the country's all-time scoring list, trailing only Messi and Gabriel Batistuta.

    Alvarez heavily influenced build-up play, completing 33 of his 39 passes in the attacking third with an 85 per cent accuracy rate.

    Martinez completed 24 of 30 attempted passes, maintaining an 80 per cent accuracy rate while applying constant pressure on Bolivia's defensive line.

  • Scaloni addresses tactical balance and selection responsibilities

    Speaking after the match, Scaloni explained why Alvarez and Martinez do not regularly feature as a starting pair. The head coach emphasized that maintaining structural equilibrium remains paramount, particularly when controlling possession against high-calibre opponents.

    Scaloni took personal responsibility for past tactical setups where one striker was benched.

    "There's a balance that can't be broken," Scaloni explained. "When you have the ball, when you dominate, we think that balance is broken when they're on the pitch, but that doesn't mean it's always the case. Unfortunately, sometimes one of them hasn't played, and that's my responsibility."

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    Argentina evaluate post-Messi options ahead of Burkina Faso clash

    Martinez exited the match in the 73rd minute for Jose Lopez, while Alvarez completed the full 90 minutes, shifting out wide during the closing stages. Scaloni views having two world-class central forwards as an asset rather than a selection dilemma as Argentina build for the future.

    The coaching staff prepare the squad for Thursday's second friendly against Burkina Faso.

    Argentina seek to refine their post-Messi attacking fluidity in their ongoing home window.

Friendlies
Argentina crest
Argentina
ARG
Burkina Faso crest
Burkina Faso
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