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Diego Simeone reacts to Atletico Madrid fans whistling Julian Alvarez after transfer controversy
Alvarez absence sparks crowd reaction
Alvarez was a glaring omission from the Atletico squad as Simeone's side secured a comfortable 2-0 victory against Malaga. The Argentine forward was nowhere to be seen at the Metropolitano, yet he remained the dominant topic of conversation among supporters in the stands.
Los Rojiblancos fanbase has clearly not forgotten the striker's controversial comments during the recent World Cup, where he openly requested a transfer away from the club. Consequently, a small but vocal section of the home crowd directed hostile chants and piercing whistles towards the absent forward throughout the league fixture.
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Simeone responds to the supporters
During his post-match press conference, Simeone was inevitably asked about the negative reception directed at his wantaway star. The Atletico boss delivered a firm response, seemingly throwing his support behind the frustrated fanbase.
"I have great respect for our people," Simeone stated. "We are open - as we always say - to specific possibilities. You know this after 15 years, I always say that until the window closes, I am open to anything that might happen. That doesn't mean I'm talking about any specific individual, is that clear?"
Building the best possible squad
Despite the obvious uncertainty surrounding Alvarez's immediate future, Simeone remains highly optimistic about the financial backing he receives from the club's hierarchy. The veteran manager stressed his primary desire to finalise an incredibly strong group of players before the deadline passes.
"Right, I’ve always said this, and not just now," the manager added. "We always aim to secure the best possible tools, just as we’ve always had. And, well, let’s hope we can assemble the best possible squad between now and the deadline."
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What's next for Atletico?
Atletico must now successfully navigate the remainder of the transfer window while urgently resolving the underlying tension between Alvarez and the loyal supporters. The coming days will prove absolutely crucial as the club determines whether the Argentine striker remains part of their plans for the new campaign. Meanwhile, Simeone's squad will prepare to host Villarreal in the Spanish league on Sunday.
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