Jules Kounde sends defiant message to Barcelona after ending three-game exile against Getafe

Kounde has expressed his determination to reclaim his status as an undisputed starter after a period on the sidelines. The 27-year-old was handed a starting role by Flick for the clash against Getafe, marking his first appearance following a streak of three consecutive La Liga matches where he failed to register a single minute of action. Kounde responded to his recent exile in the best possible fashion, netting the third goal in a convincing 3-0 victory over Jose Bordalas’ side.

After the match, the Frenchman did not hide his satisfaction at being back in the thick of the action and contributing to another three points for the league leaders. "I feel good physically and my head is also in the right place. I am working hard to regain my position and my level and to help. I feel good in every sense," he said, as cited by Mundo Deportivo.