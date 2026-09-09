Honest Jude Bellingham blames himself for narrow scoreline as Real Madrid edge past Inter

Madrid kicked off their latest quest for European glory with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Inter at the Santiago Bernabeu, but the headlines post-match were dominated by Bellingham’s candid admission. The midfielder was influential throughout the contest, yet his inability to find the back of the net weighed heavily on his mind as he spoke to the media after the final whistle. While many players would focus on the collective result, the former Borussia Dortmund star was focused on the chances he left on the pitch.

"There were moments when we had to suffer against a very good team," Bellingham said. "They are Italian champions for a reason, and there were moments when we made them suffer, especially on the counterattack, when we moved the ball well. Something similar happened against Betis last weekend, when we failed to convert our chances."

"Today we could have finished the game with a bigger scoreline. We had chances, myself included, but in the Champions League there will be moments of suffering. We only conceded one goal, and the defenders did very well, but great teams find gaps."