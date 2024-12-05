Kylian Mbappe Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 2024/25Getty
Parshva Shah

'Jude Bellingham ignoring him and he has no friends' - Former France midfielder highlights painful Kylian Mbappe situation at Real Madrid

LaLigaK. MbappeC. AncelottiReal Madrid

Former France midfielder Emmanuel Petit is worried about Kylian Mbappe's current situation at Real Madrid amid his ongoing struggles at his new club.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mbappe having rough time at Madrid
  • Missed a penalty in the losses to Liverpool and Athletic
  • Petit concerned about lack of friends at the club
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱