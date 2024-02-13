Bellingham-Zidane Real Madrid splitGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Jude Bellingham impressing his idols! Zinedine Zidane ‘a big fan’ of Real Madrid sensation as legendary midfielder blown away by ‘incredible’ Englishman

Jude BellinghamReal MadridLaLigaZinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane has revealed that he is "a big fan" of Real Madrid sensation Jude Bellingham, as he hailed the Englishman's "incredible" performances.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Zidane revealed himself to be a fan of Bellingham
  • English midfielder shares Zidane's famous No.5 jersey
  • Has scored 20 goals already this season with Los Blancos

Editors' Picks