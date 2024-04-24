Jude Bellingham dating PrettyLittleThing model Laura Celia Valk - who is 'completely smitten' with Real Madrid superstar after a string of weekend visits to his Spanish home
Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is reportedly dating Laura Celia Valk, after splitting from another Instagram model last summer.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bellingham split with Asantewa Chitty last year
- Real Madrid star now reportedly dating Valk
- Instagram model said to be 'smitten'