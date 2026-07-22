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Joshua Zirkzee gives green light to transfer away from Man Utd
Bianconeri close in on Dutch forward
Zirkzee, who arrived at Old Trafford from Bologna in 2024 for a fee of £36.5 million, is said to be excited over the prospect of a return to Italy following a difficult spell in the Premier League. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants have received an ‘initial yes’ from Zirkzee’s camp after gauging his interest in the move. The 25-year-old’s time in Manchester has been underwhelming, with the forward managing just five goals in the Premier League over the last two seasons.
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United open to sale
The pursuit of Zirkzee is being spearheaded by Juve’s new head of football, Ricky Massara. The interest from Massara is nothing new, as he allegedly spent "hours on the phone" with Zirkzee’s representatives during the winter window. The Old Trafford hierarchy is reportedly open to the sale as they look to facilitate the development of the squad under the permanent guidance of Michael Carrick.
Reports in Italy suggest that United would be prepared to let the forward leave for a fee in the region of €35 million to €40 million. Alternatively, a loan deal with an option or obligation to buy could be on the table if a permanent transfer proves difficult to finalise immediately.
Juventus eye double attacking swoop
The Bianconeri are not stopping at Zirkzee, as they reportedly want to sign him alongside Randal Kolo Muani. Juventus are planning a major overhaul of their offensive department and hope to pair Zirkzee with Muani. The France international enjoyed an impressive loan spell at the club during the second half of the 2024-25 season and is eager to return to Turin permanently.
With Massara pushing hard and the Paris Saint-Germain star having given his blessing, the negotiations between the two clubs are expected to accelerate.
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Gullit’s prediction comes true
Zirkzee’s potential departure serves as a validation of Dutch legend Ruud Gullit’s previous warnings. Gullit had long held reservations about the striker's move to England, suggesting that he was better suited to the technical demands of Italian football.
In a previous interview, Gullit expressed his doubts clearly: "For me, there was always a doubt that it was the right decision to go to Manchester United. I think he should have stayed in Serie A. He was doing well with Bologna and I think he should have gone to a better team in Italy."
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