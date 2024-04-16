Josh Sargent Norwich 2023-24Getty
Soham Mukherjee

'Hopefully it gets me a ticket!' - Josh Sargent claims he 'deserves' USMNT spot at 2024 Copa America after firing Norwich into mix for Premier League promotion

Joshua SargentUSANorwichChampionshipCopa America

Josh Sargent has claimed that he "deserves" a spot in the USMNT Copa America squad after playing a crucial role in Norwich's promotion bid.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Sargent has 15 goals for Norwich in the Championship
  • Has been instrumental in Norwich's PL push
  • Believes he deserves a USMNT call-up for Copa America

Editors' Picks