'I believe he will do it' - Jose Mourinho sends message to Ruben Amorim over Man Utd sacking as 'Special One' makes admission on own Old Trafford exit

Mourinho was asked by Portuguese media to give his take on Amorim's sacking, as he is both a former United manager himself and his countryman. Nevertheless, the ex-Chelsea boss kept his cards close to his chest, as he insisted that Amorim will have to "analyse" the reasons for his sacking behind closed doors.

He said: "What happened with Ruben is something that only Ruben can analyse. I believe he will do it, he and his staff. Whether he will do it with you and make his view public, that I do not know."

Asked if Amorim's sacking would have a negative effect on the job prospects of other Portuguese managers, he said: "I do not understand why it would, but each coach will answer for himself. For me, no, I do not feel it that way."