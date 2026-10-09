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'It’s ridiculous' - Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho launches fierce defence of Kylian Mbappe amid nightclub and holiday criticism
Real Madrid boss defends Mbappe after off-field trips
The France forward sustained an injury during his first match on international duty on 25 September. Criticism followed after he was photographed entering a Paris nightclub and spent time in Switzerland during his recovery, posting social media footage of himself riding a bicycle - an activity Mourinho had previously warned players against.
This backlash follows a similar incident late last season when the striker was pictured on a yacht while recovering from injury during his team's title push. Despite the scrutiny, Mourinho confirmed that Mbappe will start in Real Madrid's La Liga match against Villarreal at the Bernabeu.
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Mourinho slams media focus and explains medical process
Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Mourinho addressed the criticism: "It's ridiculous. I thought there were enough real 'cases' in the football world in the last few weeks, but it seems like they weren't enough.
"There are giant cases like the [Manchester City] one, like the old story you don't like to talk about [Negreira], like the difficult situation in my country with Cristiano Ronaldo and his coach.
"But it hasn't been enough. Real Madrid is Real Madrid. I thought the first question might be about real things, a difficult game... But here we are."
Defending the squad's professionalism and Mbappe's rehabilitation schedule, the manager added: "I don't lie. The truth is that in this period, Real Madrid's players have been exemplary in their professional situation. Those who were injured came straight to Valdebebas, got their diagnosis, and got their rehab plan.
"Mbappe was here, he got his diagnosis, he went to an external consultant - because his knee has a history that you can't forget - and there was total agreement with Real Madrid's diagnosis and this external consultant. In terms of his recovery, you don't have to know all the details. But then we get into the area of looking for problems."
Clarifying the player's destinations, Mourinho said: "[In Paris] it was a club that wasn't a club. It was a club that had been transformed for a private event. Then in Switzerland, it was just a hotel, with little houses, and each house had some bikes to get to where the restaurants and spa was. It was absolute tranquility."
Support for Mbappe despite quest for major silverware
Although Mbappe has scored consistently across his two seasons in Spain and remains a Ballon d'Or contender following his World Cup performances for France, he has yet to secure a major trophy with Real Madrid. Mourinho suggested the negative press coverage is a coordinated attempt to encourage supporters to whistle the forward.
"You don't have to be Einstein to see that this is the objective," Mourinho stated. "I hope the Bernabeu can be fair, and that means being intelligent, being able to read between the lines."
Reassuring fans over player standards, the boss concluded: "One thing I promise is that when a Real Madrid player doesn't behave like a Real Madrid player, they won't see that player on the bench. They won't have the chance to whistle, because they'll be at home. So tomorrow Mbappé will play. He won't be on the bench, and if he plays, it's because I'm sure that he hasn't failed Real Madrid. He hasn't failed to fulfil his obligations."
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Vital domestic run heading into El Clasico
Real Madrid host Villarreal on Saturday trailing La Liga leaders Barcelona by six points. With Mbappe available to start, Mourinho's side aim to claim three points and maintain pressure at the top of the table.
The fixture marks the start of a demanding October schedule for Los Blancos, culminating in a crucial El Clasico clash against Barcelona at Camp Nou on 25 October.
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