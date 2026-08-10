Jose Mourinho reveals he signed deal to replace Alex Ferguson at Man Utd before Chelsea U-turn

Behind his major decision to turn down the Red Devils, emotional factors and his strong bond with Stamford Bridge proved to be the primary reasons for his sudden U-turn.

Disclosing the long-held secret in the Netflix documentary 'Mourinho', the coach stated: "I go to Chelsea in 2013 but in that period there is something nobody knows. I think I can say because I don't hurt anyone with the truth, and I think the objective of this work that we are doing is to tell the truth. When I left Real Madrid, I signed with Manchester United to go to Manchester United after Sir Alex.

"I was, of course, very flattered, because Manchester United has an incredible appeal. When I say Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world, I have to say that Manchester United is very, very close. But one thing is love for football, and another thing is love for a certain club. I think this is more powerful than love for football and, fundamentally, after Real Madrid, I needed to feel that I'm loved."

Ferguson confirmed the sequence of events, recalling the moment Mourinho called to break the news: "Early evening he phoned me and he was crying. And he says, 'Alex, I can't take it - I've given my word to Chelsea, and I'm not going to break my word'. The reason he gave to me I could understand, but I was disappointed."