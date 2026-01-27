Jose Mourinho REFUSES to give Alvaro Arbeloa advice as Special One prepares for Real Madrid reunion with Benfica in Champions League

In his pre-match press conference, Mourinho said: "I wish him all the best. Arbeloa can coach any club in the world. Real Madrid can be coached by any coach in the world, and I want them to do well. Imagine how well I want Real Madrid to do with Alvaro. Except tomorrow. I love Arbeloa and Real Madrid. I can’t give him advice. The important thing is that he’s happy. Being a coach is a difficult task because there are many people who criticise you and talk about you every day. They create influencers in the world of football. It’s important that he enjoys it, more than anything.

"I haven’t spoken to him. My phone number is very complicated because the only one that’s always available is the club's. And my family's. My other number changes. Some people lose my contact information, and I lose it too. There’s no need for us to call each other to wish each other luck. He already knows that."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!