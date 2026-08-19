'His doubts created doubts' - Jose Mourinho reveals why Real Madrid ended pursuit of new Barcelona signing Rodri

Madrid manager Mourinho has now lifted the lid on their failed pursuit. The veteran tactician confirmed that the Spanish giants made a lucrative contract proposal, but the player's hesitation ultimately killed the deal.

"I spoke to him a couple of times and Real Madrid made him a very good offer," Mourinho explained to El Chiringuito. "I think there is a very good relationship with City. Without negotiating with City, the club made contact with Rodri, they made him a major offer. Rodri had doubts, he hesitated and Rodri’s doubts created doubts for me.

"He is an extraordinary player and was very respectful with us, nothing negative to say, but Real Madrid is of a dimension that cannot have players who second-guess themselves, you make contact and the player asks you: When do I have to go? That’s somewhat the concept, but he was very respectful with us. I wish him well… not too well, obviously… but I wish him well."