Another big signing for Jose Mourinho? Fenerbahce meet with Jhon Duran to discuss summer transfer while Premier League teams line up with forward ready to ditch Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr after less than six months

Jhon Duran could be set for a swift return to Europe as Fenerbahce step up efforts to lure him from Al-Nassr, just months after his big-money move.