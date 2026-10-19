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Jose Mourinho dismisses Arda Guler red card claims after Real Madrid beat Sevilla
Real Madrid thrash Sevilla
Mourinho has brushed off controversy following Madrid's 4-1 triumph over Sevilla on Sunday. The manager dismissed allegations that Guler should have been sent off for an elbow in the first half.
The incident occurred when the game was still tied at 0-0. Guler clashed with Sevilla's Gerard Fernandez, prompting furious appeals from the opposition bench for a straight red card.
However, the referee allowed play to continue without intervening. Los Blancos capitalised on the reprieve, securing a comfortable victory thanks to goals from Guler, Kylian Mbappe and Yan Diomande.
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Mourinho demands video evidence
Following the final whistle, Mourinho expressed confusion over the ongoing debate surrounding his Turkish prospect. The experienced coach suggested the opposition was simply trying to divert attention away from a heavy defeat.
"Nobody has been able to show me what they say happened," Mourinho stated during his post-match press conference. "There aren't any images. I've asked for TV images, and for images from my staff who have the tactical camera, and I haven't been able to see any image of what's being talked about, what annoyed Luis [Garcia Plaza].
"Honestly, if one day something happens that benefits us, I'll have no problem in saying it. But I think the opposite will happen many more times, that's the tendency. I haven't seen anything. Until Saturday, if someone gets a clear and objective image to me of something I haven't seen - and which my player says didn't happen - I'll be there [to talk about it], but until then, nothing."
Garcia Plaza left furious
Sevilla head coach Plaza offered a completely different assessment of the first-half altercation. He felt his team was robbed of a crucial advantage that could have altered the course of the match.
"Today we should have played with an extra man, from the 25th minute, 11 against 10," Plaza said. "I don't want to talk about the game after that. It's incredible. I saw it. Peque at halftime was saying 'he hit me.' It's a red card. Maybe we wouldn't have won, but we should have been playing 11 against 10, for 65 minutes. That's the summary of the game."
- AFP
Focus shifts to El Clasico
Despite the lingering controversy, Madrid walked away with a vital three points to keep their title hopes alive. The 4-1 victory ensures Mourinho's men maintain pressure at the top of the table.
The result leaves Madrid trailing league leaders Barcelona by six points. This sets the stage for a monumental showdown in their next domestic fixture. Los Blancos will face Barca in El Clasico this weekend. However, Mourinho’s side will first host RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday.
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