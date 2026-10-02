Jose Manuel Lopez hails first Argentina goal as ‘a gift from life’ as Lionel Messi farewell looms

Speaking to reporters in the mixed zone, the attacker underlined his determination to repay Scaloni's faith: "I try to make the most of every opportunity the coach gives me. It's an honour to play for the National Team."

Reflecting on the breakthrough moment that sealed the victory, Lopez said: "Very happy, luckily the goal came, the first one, and it's a gift from life."

Paying tribute to his roots, he added: "I dedicate this to my family, my mom, the people of my town, San Lorenzo."