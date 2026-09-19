Zero halo for Cris! Jesus warns five Ballon d'Ors won't save skipper from bench drop

New Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus made his selection policy crystal clear regarding national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo after announcing a 25-player squad for their opening UEFA Nations League fixtures. The 72-year-old manager emphasized that individual reputation will carry no weight when deciding his starting team.

Addressing reporters, Jesus insisted that every squad member must earn their place based entirely on current training and match performances.

The boss added that achieving career milestones like reaching 1,000 goals should remain a primary focus at club level rather than with the national team.