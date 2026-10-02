'It's always good to have competition!' - Jordan Pickford responds to Thomas Tuchel benching and confirms mindset over James Trafford challenge

Pickford has long been the undisputed first choice for England, establishing himself as a reliable figure under previous regimes and maintaining his status through 91 caps. However, Tuchel has recently opted to rotate his options in goal, giving alternative keepers a chance to stake their claim.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of England's upcoming clash with Croatia, Pickford remained philosophical about the decision to drop him. 'Yeah it is not often I do that [be on the bench] for club or country,' he told the media. 'The manager told me the reasons why. It was good for me to see where I'm at. It's about me being a good team-mate with good energy around the place and train well and have that leadership role. I think I've done it really well over the last two games. It's not normal for me but, first and foremost, the manager asks to be the best team-mate. I love playing but if I'm watching, I just want the best for England and that's to win and I think I dealt with it really well.'