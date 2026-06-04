'I'll step up' - Jordan Pickford vows to take a penalty for England at World Cup

Asked whether he would be willing to take a penalty at the World Cup, Pickford left little doubt about his confidence. He told reporters: "Yes. I'd back myself 100 per cent. I'll put the practice in and execute it."

The goalkeeper stressed that his primary responsibility remains protecting England's goal, but insisted he would be ready if called upon in a knockout shootout.

"I want to focus on the saving as well," he added. "So there is a balance. If called upon, I play for England, I represent the country, so I’ll step up and take it when needs be. I’m keeping that work close to my chest. We’ll probably start implementing that a little bit, soon."