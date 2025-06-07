Jordan Henderson told he can leave Ajax for free! England midfielder could seal dream Sunderland return as Jobe Bellingham replacement after Dutch giants make bold decision
Jordan Henderson could make a dream return to Sunderland after he was told by new Ajax boss John Heitinga that he was not a part of his plans.
- Henderson told he won't be counted upon by Heitinga
- Ajax want to make room on the wage bill
- Englishman could return to Sunderland as Bellingham replacement