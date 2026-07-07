‘Speedy recovery’ - Jordan Henderson injury update after surgery on arm that was broken while celebrating England’s epic World Cup victory over Mexico

Henderson sustained the serious injury while clambering over the hoardings in the aftermath of the thrilling round-of-16 tie, where 10-man England secured a 3-2 victory thanks to a Harry Kane penalty and a Jude Bellingham brace. Henderson, who was an unused substitute during the match, was left in immense agony following the fall.

He had to be given oxygen by medical staff before being stretchered off the pitch and transported directly to a local hospital. The freak accident cast a shadow over what was otherwise a monumental achievement for the Three Lions, as they bravely battled through adversity to secure a hard-fought place in the quarter-finals of the competition.