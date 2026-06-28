‘Time flies’ Jordan Henderson reacts to making history with England as ex-Liverpool star achieves World Cup feat that Three Lions legends never managed

The former Liverpool skipper has remained a trusted member of the squad despite the emergence of younger talents. Speaking to ITV after the final whistle, Henderson was reflective about his longevity and his continued passion for the international stage.

“Time flies, doesn’t it,” he said. “It’s crazy really. I’ve always said how honoured I am to represent my country ever since I made my debut. To still be able to do it now is a dream come true and to get on and still run around like a little kid when I got some minutes means just as much now as when I made my first cap. All I’ve ever tried to do, is do my best for my country and my team-mates and for everyone to make the nation proud.”