Jonathan David must deliver, Alphonso Davies may return: Five keys to Canada vs Qatar

VANCOUVER — The theory of the "biggest game" is an ongoing calculation. Can something be the biggest game before it happens? Does it still carry that classification if the result doesn't fall in a team's favor?

For the Canadian Men's National Team, the biggest game in question comes on Thursday. After claiming a 1-1 draw for the country's first World Cup point against Bosnia and Herzegovina last Friday in Toronto, the team transitioned to its base camp in Vancouver, where it will play its first of at least two matches at BC Place, beginning against Qatar on Thursday.

A win would put Canada on four points and give them a chance to claim top spot in Group B on the final matchday, with the group winner set to remain in Vancouver for the Round of 32 and potentially the Round of 16.

It makes sense, then, in the lead-up to Thursday, that team vice-captain Stephen Eustáquio would tout the match as the biggest game ever. For him, that simply means the next game. But if Canada wins its first men's World Cup match, the sport will never be the same in the country.

"Yeah, [it's the biggest] because it's the next one," he told reporters Tuesday at the team's base camp at UBC, flanked by glistening trees and greeted by pristine weather since arriving. "I think this is one of the biggest games so far for me with the men's national team, and at the same time, everybody knows that if we get three points in this next game, it puts us in a good place."

Thursday's match comes with plenty of storylines and will be the first time Jesse Marsch manages the team at BC Place. The only previous match in his tenure was a 6-0 victory to open the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, a match for which he was suspended.

Here, GOAL looks at five key areas Canada will need to focus on.