John Terry breaks silence as Chelsea legend sensationally comments on links to Oxford manager's job
Terry linked with open managerial spot at Oxford
Terry has publicly ruled himself out of the vacant managerial position at Oxford, bringing an abrupt end to rumours that gathered pace over the weekend. Reports had suggested the Championship side were considering the former England defender as they search for a new head coach amid a difficult campaign.
Oxford currently find themselves near the foot of the table and are in urgent need of stability after a poor run of results. That context made the speculation around Terry particularly eye-catching, given his lack of experience as a number-one manager but vast pedigree as a player and assistant coach at the highest level.
The rumours resurfaced despite Terry previously expressing frustration earlier this year at not being given opportunities to launch his managerial career. However, rather than embracing the link as a possible breakthrough, the 44-year-old instead moved decisively to distance himself from the role and clarify his position.
Terry takes to TikTok to deny rumours
Terry addressed the speculation directly in a video posted on social media, filmed while he was enjoying a day away from football. His message was clear and unequivocal, leaving little room for further interpretation.
"Good morning, just on the golf course," Terry began. "I'm not sure where these rumours have come from, I'm certainly not on the lookout for a job. I've spoken about how much I love my role at Chelsea in the academy, working with the players in progressing them from the youth team, to reserves, to the first team, and the involvement I have in that."
He went on to make it explicit that there had been no contact between himself and Oxford. "I've certainly not approached Oxford, not spoken to anybody at all, so I just want to completely rule myself out of it,” Terry added.
Closing his statement, Terry offered goodwill to the club while reaffirming his loyalty elsewhere. "I wish Oxford and whoever goes in as manager all the very best, but it certainly won't be me. Up the Chels."
Terry yet to follow his England team-mates into senior coaching
Terry’s comments come against the backdrop of a coaching career that has yet to take off in the way many expected following his retirement from playing. After hanging up his boots, he immediately stepped into coaching, joining Dean Smith’s staff at Aston Villa and playing a key role in their promotion to the Premier League.
That period was widely viewed as an ideal apprenticeship, combining tactical learning with the man-management skills Terry honed during more than two decades as a top-level defender. When he left Villa in 2021, there was a strong expectation that he would soon be handed a managerial role in his own right.
Instead, opportunities failed to materialise. Short stints back alongside Smith, including at Leicester City, and a consultancy role within Chelsea’s academy have kept Terry involved in the game, but without the breakthrough he once envisaged. The contrast with former teammates such as Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney has not been lost on him, something he has previously acknowledged publicly.
Earlier this year, Terry admitted his long-held ambition of managing Chelsea one day may never be realised. He spoke candidly about the frustration of being told he lacked experience, despite captaining club and country and working under elite managers throughout his playing career.
Terry set to continue work with Chelsea's academy
Terry appears content to remain in his current role at Chelsea’s academy, focusing on youth development and maintaining a close connection with the club where he built his legendary status. His comments suggest he is not prepared to jump into a role simply for the sake of it, even one that could mark his first senior managerial appointment.
Oxford, meanwhile, must continue their search for a head coach capable of steering them away from relegation danger. Terry’s public withdrawal removes one high-profile name from the equation, but also underlines the difficulty clubs face when balancing reputation with practical managerial experience.
