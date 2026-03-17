Joelinton delivers verdict on Nick Woltemade in Newcastle midfield ahead of crunch Champions League clash with Barcelona

The trip to the Spotify Camp Nou carries extra weight for Joelinton, who has previously visited the city for injury treatments. He admits he is far happier to be visiting as a player looking to secure a famous result after the 1-1 draw in the first leg of Newcastle's round of 16 Champions League tie.

"I have been to Barcelona a few times in the last few seasons for injections, but I am happy to be there to play this time!" he added. "I hope we can go to the Nou Camp and perform well. We have confidence and the belief to go through. To be fair, the last few games we have been playing much better and picked up points against Chelsea and Man United. We held Barcelona too and we have more and more confidence each game now. If we keep pushing and trying we can still achieve our goals this season."