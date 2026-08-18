Joe Hart reveals Man City's biggest challenge after Pep Guardiola exit as Arsenal prepare for 'champion scrutiny'

Manchester City are entering a brave new world following the conclusion of Guardiola’s historic, trophy-laden tenure at the Etihad Stadium. The arrival of Enzo Maresca marks a significant shift in the club's hierarchy, but former City stopper Hart believes the hierarchy will be pragmatic about the immediate future.

Despite a disappointing 3-0 Community Shield defeat to Arsenal, Hart suggests that the club will not be over-burdening their new Italian coach with impossible demands while the squad undergoes a natural evolution.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Hart said: "I think the club isn't heaping massive expectation on this season. I think they still believe that they've got the team and they've got the quality to challenge. I still feel they'll want to be pushing on all fronts. But the same sort of pressure, as an organisation, I don't think will be on this season. I don't think they're going to be put under that pressure internally."