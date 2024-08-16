Sunderland v Olympique Marseille - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

Jobe Bellingham sends message to fans after snubbing Premier League interest to sign new contract at Sunderland

Jobe BellinghamPremier LeagueSunderlandChampionship

Jobe Bellingham has snubbed the opportunity to move to the Premier League in order to sign a contract extension at Sunderland.

  • Bellingham wanted by Premier League teams
  • Sunderland rejected offers for midfielder
  • Teenager signed Black Cats contract extension
