Jobe Bellingham becomes 'training champion' of Borussia Dortmund as Jude's brother looks to turn nightmare BVB spell around

Following the path trodden so successfully by his older brother Jude, the expectation was that the younger sibling would seamlessly slot into the Bundesliga and continue the family tradition of dominating midfields across Europe.

However, the reality has been far harsher. Six months into his tenure in Germany, Bellingham has found the transition significantly more difficult than anticipated. While he has racked up 27 appearances across all competitions his output has been underwhelming. With just one goal and three assists to his name, the England U21 international has struggled to influence games in the way the Dortmund hierarchy had envisioned when they won the race for his signature.

For months, the word "flop" has been whispered in the corridors of the Westfalenstadion, with critics suggesting that the step up from the English second tier to the Champions League level was perhaps too steep, too soon. The weight of the Bellingham name has undoubtedly added a layer of pressure that few other young players have to endure, making every misplaced pass or quiet performance a headline event.