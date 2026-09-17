Mark Pain
'We need to find a very good nickname!' - Joao Pedro rejects 'JP Morgan' and 'CPR' tags despite blistering Chelsea form alongside Cole Palmer & Morgan Rogers
A new-look Chelsea attack
The Blues have enjoyed a prolific start to the campaign, spearheaded by a formidable forward line of Joao Pedro, Palmer, and record signing Rogers. Their combined output has quickly captured the imagination of the Stamford Bridge fanbase, leading to the creation of catchy collective acronyms like "CPR" and "JP Morgan".
However, the trio are seemingly unimpressed by the supporters' creative efforts. The newly formed attack has already racked up a combined 10 goals and nine assists, propelling Chelsea to a strong start under head coach Xabi Alonso. While the on-pitch chemistry is undeniable, the search for a fitting off-pitch title continues.
- APL
Joao Pedro hails Chelsea trident but dismisses nickname
Speaking to the Men In Blazers, the Brazilian striker revealed that the current labels have not gone down well in the dressing room. "We need to find a very good nickname," he stated. "I don't like CPR, and he [Palmer] doesn't like JP Morgan, so we need to find something between to make everyone happy."
The 25-year-old was full of praise for his attacking partners, highlighting their complementary skill sets. "Morgan is a very skilful player, he can dribble past two or three guys and carry the ball, that is what we expect from him and he started very well," Joao Pedro explained. He detailed his role alongside Palmer, adding: "For Cole I always try to give the ball to his feet and Morgan more to the space to let him get into one-v-one situations, and my job is just to run and then they're going to find me. I run and I have to score."
He also offered insight into Palmer's off-pitch personality, dismissing the idea that the Englishman is withdrawn. "I think you guys think he is a closed guy but with us he is mad, he jokes. Me and Morgan are very close to him, he is a funny guy," he said. "He can score, pass, score free-kicks, he can do everything. That is what makes him special. He is a special player."
To maintain his scoring rate, the striker joked about the demands of playing alongside the playmaker: "I have to be ready when Cole gets the ball and be in the right position to make the run and score because if not then later he will say 'Hey, Joao, you need to give me assists.'"
Alonso's attacking revolution
The immediate success of Chelsea's frontline is deeply rooted in Alonso's tactical philosophy. The former Real Madrid boss has encouraged a relentless offensive mindset, which has yielded 18 goals across just six matches this term.
"Everyone wants to score and Xabi tells us it doesn't matter what happens you need to be focused and connected to the game and you will score, that is why we've scored many goals this season as the front three," Joao Pedro noted. "If we create a lot, we are going to score a lot."
The forward credited Alonso's background as a top-level midfielder for their instant connection. "He is very open with us, he used to play so understands our mind. He is very passionate and wants to win every game possible."
However, this attacking freedom has left Chelsea defensively vulnerable, conceding 12 times already. The squad is eagerly awaiting the return of injured holding midfielder Moises Caicedo. "He's the best in his position in the world," the Brazilian added. "He's a machine, he's very important for us and soon he'll be back."
- Getty Images Sport
Injury concern before international duty
Chelsea will look to extend their promising form when they face Brentford in a west London derby on Friday. The Blues sit on seven points from four Premier League fixtures and recently advanced to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
Following the domestic action, Joao Pedro was scheduled to join the Brazil squad for friendlies against Australia and India. However, the August Premier League Player of the Month has been forced to withdraw due to an unspecified injury sustained around last weekend's 2-2 draw with Hull, casting doubt on his immediate availability for Alonso's side moving forward.
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