'I feel sorry for the fans' - Joao Pedro admits 'everyone needs to look at themselves' at Chelsea after dismal home loss to Nottingham Forest

After the final whistle, Joao Pedro admitted Chelsea must take collective responsibility for their struggles. The striker also apologised to supporters and stressed that every player must reflect on their own performance.

"From the beginning we conceded too early which made it really difficult to turn the game around,” he told reporters. “We need to find a way not to make these mistakes every game. This is the Premier League. If you concede very early, it’s difficult to come back. Everyone needs to look at themselves, me included, to find a way to do better. I feel sorry for the fans. We need to see where we can improve."